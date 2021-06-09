US Spy Convict Whelan No Longer Expects Pardon in Russia - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Ex-US marine Paul Whelan, found guilty in Russia on espionage charges, does not expect pardon from the Russian authorities anymore, his lawyer told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"He does not expect to be pardoned as he considered himself to be a hostage," Vladimir Zherebenkov said, after meeting with his imprisoned client earlier in the day.