US Spy Jets Fly Over Korean Peninsula Amid Concerns About North Korean 'Christmas Gift'

Wed 25th December 2019

The United States flew four reconnaissance aircraft over the Korean peninsula between Tuesday and early Wednesday amid mounting anxiety about a possible rocket or missile launch on Christmas, according to the Aircraft Spots military aviation tracker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The United States flew four reconnaissance aircraft over the Korean peninsula between Tuesday and early Wednesday amid mounting anxiety about a possible rocket or missile launch on Christmas, according to the Aircraft Spots military aviation tracker.

Earlier in December, the North Korean leadership promised a "Christmas gift," presumably meaning a long-range missile launch, to the US unless it changes its stance in the denuclearization talks.

The planes, identified by Aircraft Spots as an RC-135W Rivet Joint, E-8C, RQ-4 Global Hawk and RC-135S Cobra Ball, have been on task over the Korean peninsula.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed.

The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had good discussions.

In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's attempts to settle the issue. Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearization process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean authorities.

