US Spy Plane Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The US spy plane JSTARS E-8 has conducted its first flight over eastern Ukraine to collect ground intelligence, CNN reported citing a European Command (EUCOM) spokesperson.

The first overflight in Ukraine airspace took place on December 27 and was done with the permission of the Ukrainian government, the report said.