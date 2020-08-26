UrduPoint.com
US Spy Plane Entered Chinese Airspace During China's Military Drill - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:19 PM

US Spy Plane Entered Chinese Airspace During China's Military Drill - Foreign Ministry

A US spy plane entered a no-fly zone in China's airspace as Chinese soldiers were holding an exercise, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) A US spy plane entered a no-fly zone in China's airspace as Chinese soldiers were holding an exercise, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said Wednesday.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said earlier this week that a U-2 aircraft entered a no-fly zone during a live bullet drill.

"It happened within the Chinese airspace and territory, of course," Zhao said, when asked if the incident took pace in the international airspace.

China has called the actions of the US a provocation and expressed its protest.

