US Spy Plane Incurs Into China's No-Fly Zone - Chinese Defense Ministry

Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

A US reconnaissance aircraft incurred into a no-fly zone in China, where live ammunition was being fired, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A US reconnaissance aircraft incurred into a no-fly zone in China, where live ammunition was being fired, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Today, a US reconnaissance aircraft U-2 entered the no-fly zone of the Chinese People's Liberation Army's northern combat command area, where live ammunition was being fired," the statement says.

It emphasized that the actions of the US side had created a serious obstacle to China's regular military exercises, violated the US-Chinese rules of conduct for ensuring security in the air and at sea, as well as accepted international norms of behavior.

The Chinese Defense Ministry noted that US actions could easily lead to misunderstandings and even to an incident at sea or in the air.

"This is a pure provocation. The Chinese side is protesting and has already made a representation to the US side. The Chinese side demands that the United States immediately stop these provocative actions and take practical steps to protect peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

