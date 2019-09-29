US Spy Planes Violated Venezuelan Airspace 54 Times in September - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The United States flew 54 reconnaissance missions in the Venezuelan airspace in September, the South American nation's Operational Strategic Command said Sunday.

Commander Ceballos Ichaso said in a video address published on Twitter that Venezuelan military radars had detected more than 54 US reconnaissance aircraft in September.

Venezuela accused the United States of flying the EP-3E ARIES II spy aircraft along its northern coast in July and promised to bring up recurring US violations of international rules with the United Nations.

The United States intensified efforts to topple President Nicolas Maduro in February by backing opposition leader Juan Guaido's failed coup and imposing economic sanctions on the Venezuelan government, supported by Russia, China and other nations.