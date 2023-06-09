UrduPoint.com

US Spy Satellite Detected Blast At Kakhovka HPP Prior To Dam Collapse - Reports

Published June 09, 2023

US Spy Satellite Detected Blast at Kakhovka HPP Prior to Dam Collapse - Reports

A US spy satellite detected signatures of an explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant immediately prior to the collapse of the dam, The New York Times reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A US spy satellite detected signatures of an explosion at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant immediately prior to the collapse of the dam, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The satellite's infrared sensors detected a heat signature that could indicate an explosion in the moments before the dam's collapse, which has sent water flowing uncontrollably downstream, the report said, citing a senior Biden administration official.

The United States does not possess any conclusive evidence about who was behind the damage to the power station, although it suspects Russia, the report said.

A deliberate explosion inside the dam most likely caused the collapse, the report said, citing engineering and munitions experts. However, structural failure or an outside attack are also plausible, the experts reportedly said.

Russia has pinned responsibility for the attack on Ukrainian forces, characterizing the incident as an act or terror against civilian infrastructure. Ukraine has inversely blamed Russia for the situation.

At least six people have died as a result of the dam breach, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

