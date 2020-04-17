US Spy Suspect Whelan Responsible for Lagging Court Process for 6 Months - Moscow

US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has delayed his trial for six months by failing to promptly study his own case file, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has delayed his trial for six months by failing to promptly study his own case file, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The case of the accused is currently being reviewed by the Moscow City Court. Unfortunately, he lagged the familiarization with court materials for six months. He read them slowly, from September last year to March this year," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, significant adjustments to the process are being made.

Whelan is also receiving qualified medical care, Zakharova noted.

"The proceedings are conducted in strict accordance with the law, in compliance with all required procedural standards.

At the same time, we have already reported this, Whelan is receiving the necessary qualified medical assistance from both the doctors of the detention center where he is held and from specialists of other Moscow medical institutions," the spokeswoman said.

"He was even offered to undergo a surgical operation, a small one, which from the point of view of doctors would be useful, but he himself refused it," Zakharova added.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December of 2018. Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.