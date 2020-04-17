UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Spy Suspect Whelan Responsible For Lagging Court Process For 6 Months - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

US Spy Suspect Whelan Responsible for Lagging Court Process for 6 Months - Moscow

US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has delayed his trial for six months by failing to promptly study his own case file, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has delayed his trial for six months by failing to promptly study his own case file, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The case of the accused is currently being reviewed by the Moscow City Court. Unfortunately, he lagged the familiarization with court materials for six months. He read them slowly, from September last year to March this year," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, significant adjustments to the process are being made.

Whelan is also receiving qualified medical care, Zakharova noted.

"The proceedings are conducted in strict accordance with the law, in compliance with all required procedural standards.

At the same time, we have already reported this, Whelan is receiving the necessary qualified medical assistance from both the doctors of the detention center where he is held and from specialists of other Moscow medical institutions," the spokeswoman said.

"He was even offered to undergo a surgical operation, a small one, which from the point of view of doctors would be useful, but he himself refused it," Zakharova added.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December of 2018. Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Same Ireland United Kingdom March September December 2018 All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCC Committee praises leadership visions in suppor ..

14 minutes ago

Government must put people before big business

29 minutes ago

UN Security Council Supports Guterres' Call to Cea ..

2 minutes ago

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

44 minutes ago

Hungary Prime Minister defends mass evacuation of ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous urges media to play proactive role in educ ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.