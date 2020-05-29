UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surgery In Moscow - Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:03 PM

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surgery in Moscow - Brother

US spy suspect Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, has undergone a hernia surgery at the Sklifosofsky Institute in Moscow, his brother David Whelan said on Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US spy suspect Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, has undergone a hernia surgery at the Sklifosofsky Institute in Moscow, his brother David Whelan said on Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The surgery was successful and he will be transferred back to Lefortovo today," David Whelan said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the US embassy on Thursday evening that Whelan, who is imprisoned in Lefortovo jail, experiences "severe abdominal pain," the statement added.

Russian authorities did not provide other details about Whelan's health, the family said, adding they are worried he may be more susceptible to other illnesses or infections after the surgery.

"We hope that the prison will take steps so that Paul doesn't face any other health emergencies," the brother said.

Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was detained in Russia in late 2018 on charges of espionage. Whelan insists on his innocence, stressing that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Jail Marriage David Ireland United Kingdom May 2018 Family

Recent Stories

152 overseas Pakistanis quarantined

2 minutes ago

Denmark to Reopen to Tourists From Germany, Norway ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Investigators Sequester Poroshenko's Pai ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil GDP contracts 1.5 pc in Q1 due to pandemic

2 minutes ago

US ex-marine in Russia spy trial has urgent operat ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's national flag returns from space voyage ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.