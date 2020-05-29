UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surgery In Moscow - Brother

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 09:13 PM

US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surgery in Moscow - Brother

US spy suspect Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, has undergone hernia surgery at the Sklifosofsky Institute in Moscow, his brother David Whelan said on Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US spy suspect Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, has undergone hernia surgery at the Sklifosofsky Institute in Moscow, his brother David Whelan said on Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"The surgery was successful and he will be transferred back to Lefortovo today," David Whelan said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the US embassy on Thursday evening that Whelan, who is imprisoned in the Lefortovo jail, was experiencing "severe abdominal pain," the statement added.

The Russian authorities did not provide other details about Whelan's health, the family said, adding they are worried he may be more susceptible to other illnesses or infections after the surgery.

"We hope that the prison will take steps so that Paul doesn't face any other health emergencies," the brother said.

The spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Moscow, Rebecca Ross, tweeted earlier in the day, confirming Whelan's transfer to the Lefortovo prison.

"We were informed today that #PaulWhelan underwent emergency surgery yesterday. Ambassador Sullivan spoke to Paul this afternoon after Paul was transferred back to Lefortovo prison," Ross said.

Ross added that the embassy was closely monitoring the spy suspect's health throughout his detention and had "repeatedly requested Paul be allowed an outside, English-speaking doctor, yet he's been denied necessary medical attention."

Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was detained in Russia in late 2018 on charges of espionage. Whelan insists on his innocence, stressing that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Jail Marriage Doctor David Ireland United Kingdom May 2018 Family

Recent Stories

India's aggressive designs dangerous for the whole ..

26 minutes ago

MoHAP, MoI, NCEMA: National Disinfection Programme ..

31 minutes ago

Badly hit California economy aims to reverse virus ..

2 minutes ago

Fans could return for 20-21 season: Premier League ..

3 minutes ago

Wall Street stocks witnessed mix

3 minutes ago

Pakistan allows outbound int'l flights operation f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.