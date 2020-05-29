US Spy Suspect Whelan Successfully Undergoes Surgery in Moscow - Brother

US spy suspect Paul Whelan, detained in Russia on charges of espionage, has undergone hernia surgery at the Sklifosofsky Institute in Moscow, his brother David Whelan said on Friday in a statement obtained by Sputnik

"The surgery was successful and he will be transferred back to Lefortovo today," David Whelan said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry informed the US embassy on Thursday evening that Whelan, who is imprisoned in the Lefortovo jail, was experiencing "severe abdominal pain," the statement added.

The Russian authorities did not provide other details about Whelan's health, the family said, adding they are worried he may be more susceptible to other illnesses or infections after the surgery.

"We hope that the prison will take steps so that Paul doesn't face any other health emergencies," the brother said.

The spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Moscow, Rebecca Ross, tweeted earlier in the day, confirming Whelan's transfer to the Lefortovo prison.

"We were informed today that #PaulWhelan underwent emergency surgery yesterday. Ambassador Sullivan spoke to Paul this afternoon after Paul was transferred back to Lefortovo prison," Ross said.

Ross added that the embassy was closely monitoring the spy suspect's health throughout his detention and had "repeatedly requested Paul be allowed an outside, English-speaking doctor, yet he's been denied necessary medical attention."

Paul Whelan, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, was detained in Russia in late 2018 on charges of espionage. Whelan insists on his innocence, stressing that he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.