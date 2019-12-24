(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, held in Moscow on espionage charges, is calling for sanctions against Russian officials responsible for the arrest, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Moscow court extended Paul Whelan's detention until March 29, 2020.

"We were glad to see that the US Treasury has just sanctioned the Irani judges in another wrongful imprisonment case involving an American citizen. We believe judges like Sergei Ryabtsev, Yuri Pasyunnin, as well as [prison] officials, should be held accountable as well," his brother said.