UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Spy Suspect Whelan's Family To Advocate For New Anti-Russian Sanctions - Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:02 PM

US Spy Suspect Whelan's Family to Advocate for New Anti-Russian Sanctions - Brother

The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, held in Moscow on espionage charges, is calling for sanctions against Russian officials responsible for the arrest, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, held in Moscow on espionage charges, is calling for sanctions against Russian officials responsible for the arrest, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a Moscow court extended Paul Whelan's detention until March 29, 2020.

"We were glad to see that the US Treasury has just sanctioned the Irani judges in another wrongful imprisonment case involving an American citizen. We believe judges like Sergei Ryabtsev, Yuri Pasyunnin, as well as [prison] officials, should be held accountable as well," his brother said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia David March 2020 Family Court

Recent Stories

Okara DPO annoyed at lack of police action against ..

4 minutes ago

Party chairman's browbeating can't deter NAB from ..

4 minutes ago

Zain Qureshi inaugurates road, water filtration pl ..

4 minutes ago

51 beggars taken into custody in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast in the provincial capit ..

10 minutes ago

Commissioner Faisalabad for best departmental serv ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.