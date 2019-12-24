US Spy Suspect Whelan's Family To Advocate For New Anti-Russian Sanctions - Brother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:02 PM
The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, held in Moscow on espionage charges, is calling for sanctions against Russian officials responsible for the arrest, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, a Moscow court extended Paul Whelan's detention until March 29, 2020.
"We were glad to see that the US Treasury has just sanctioned the Irani judges in another wrongful imprisonment case involving an American citizen. We believe judges like Sergei Ryabtsev, Yuri Pasyunnin, as well as [prison] officials, should be held accountable as well," his brother said.