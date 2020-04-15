UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Spy Suspect Whelan's Request For Coronavirus Test In Moscow Prison 'Denied' - Family

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:22 PM

US Spy Suspect Whelan's Request for Coronavirus Test in Moscow Prison 'Denied' - Family

US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has asked to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but his request was denied, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has asked to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but his request was denied, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Paul has asked for a coronavirus test, but the request was denied," the statement said.

David Whelan said he is concerned that his brother's health is "at greater risk than ever" in the Moscow prison given that some guards from other detention facilities have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Prison monitors noted that Paul had a mask when they visited.

But we understand that he is transported in a prison vehicle with guards who are not wearing any protective gear beyond masks themselves," the statement said.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December of 2018. Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Vehicle David Ireland United Kingdom December 2018 From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

11 minutes ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

26 minutes ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

41 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.