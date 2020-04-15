US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has asked to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but his request was denied, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) US citizen Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Moscow on charges of espionage, has asked to be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but his request was denied, his brother David Whelan said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Paul has asked for a coronavirus test, but the request was denied," the statement said.

David Whelan said he is concerned that his brother's health is "at greater risk than ever" in the Moscow prison given that some guards from other detention facilities have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Prison monitors noted that Paul had a mask when they visited.

But we understand that he is transported in a prison vehicle with guards who are not wearing any protective gear beyond masks themselves," the statement said.

The Russian authorities arrested Paul, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland, on charges of espionage in December of 2018. Paul has maintained that he is innocent and insisted he came to Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

According to information provided to the Russian court, Paul had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.