US Spy Suspect Whelan's Safety In Russian Jail Guaranteed - Deputy Chief Of Prisons

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Paul Whelan, a former US marine who has been in Russian custody on spying charges, has his safety fully guaranteed, a deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Paul Whelan, a former US marine who has been in Russian custody on spying charges, has his safety fully guaranteed, a deputy director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service said on Friday.

The US Embassy in Moscow said Wednesday it had formally protested the 49-year-old's mistreatment in a Moscow jail and asked the Russian Foreign Ministry to guarantee his protection.

"I do not think he is being threatened. His safety has been fully guaranteed," Valery Maximenko told reporters.

Canadian-born Whelan was arrested last December during what the Russian Security Service said was an act of espionage. He faces up to 20 years in prison. Whelan's brother said he had come to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers revealed he had frequented Russia since 2007.

