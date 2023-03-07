US Stance on Bilateral Ties With China Same, Seeks Strategic Competition With Beijing -NSC

Washington's posture on its bilateral relationship with China has not changed and it is seeking a strategic competition with Beijing, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday while commenting on the recent statements made by China's top diplomat

"We seek a strategic competition with China, we do not seek conflict, and there is nothing about our approach to this most consequential of bilateral relationships that should lead anybody to think that we want conflict.... There's been no change to our one China policy, no. We do not support independence for Taiwan," Kirby said.

"With all due respect to the Chinese Foreign Minister, there is no change to the United States posture when it comes to this bilateral relationship."

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at an annual press conference on Tuesday

that if the United States continues to follow a wrong path in its China policy, it will lead to confrontation,.

He said the US constantly talks about the need to comply with rules, but is itself engaged in unfair competition.

Qin said the recent incident with a Chinese balloon in the sky over the United States showed that Washington views China as its main rival.