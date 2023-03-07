UrduPoint.com

US Stance On Bilateral Ties With China Same, Seeks Strategic Competition With Beijing -NSC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 11:45 PM

US Stance on Bilateral Ties With China Same, Seeks Strategic Competition With Beijing -NSC

Washington's posture on its bilateral relationship with China has not changed and it is seeking a strategic competition with Beijing, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday while commenting on the recent statements made by China's top diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Washington's posture on its bilateral relationship with China has not changed and it is seeking a strategic competition with Beijing, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday while commenting on the recent statements made by China's top diplomat.

"We seek a strategic competition with China, we do not seek conflict, and there is nothing about our approach to this most consequential of bilateral relationships that should lead anybody to think that we want conflict.... There's been no change to our one China policy, no. We do not support independence for Taiwan," Kirby said.

"With all due respect to the Chinese Foreign Minister, there is no change to the United States posture when it comes to this bilateral relationship."

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at an annual press conference on Tuesday

that if the United States continues to follow a wrong path in its China policy, it will lead to confrontation,.

He said the US constantly talks about the need to comply with rules, but is itself engaged in unfair competition.

Qin said the recent incident with a Chinese balloon in the sky over the United States showed that Washington views China as its main rival.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Independence Lead United States All Top

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 ..

UAE President receives Olena Zelenska; directs $4 million of humanitarian aid to ..

5 minutes ago
 French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in ..

French President honours Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief

20 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President

20 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says 90 Russian Prisoners of War Returned From Ukraine

14 minutes ago
 Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Ma ..

Kuwait Has Not Lost Oil Sales to Russia in Asia Market - CEO

14 minutes ago
 EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, ..

EU Gives Canada Partner Status in Export Controls, Sanctions Against Russia - Tr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.