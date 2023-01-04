US Stands by Offer to Send Free COVID-19 Vaccines to China - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States continues to stand by its offer to send China vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge, but it is up to Beijing to accept the offer, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The United States continues to stand by its offer to send China vaccines against COVID-19 free of charge, but it is up to Beijing to accept the offer, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

"We have offered China vaccines and other COVID-19 support. China has indicated publicly that they appreciate the offer and did not need the support," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. We'll continue to stand by our offer. Clearly cannot speak for China and their decision on that.

"

In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-COVID policy and preparing to reopen its borders in January.

The United Kingdom, France and the United States are among the countries that have introduced COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China starting in January.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing opposes the newly announced restrictions by the United States and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.