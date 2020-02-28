US Stands by Turkey on Situation in Syria - State Department Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United States is concerned about strikes on Turkish soldiers in Syria's Idlib, expresses its support to its NATO Ally Turkey and calls for an end to offensive, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier, Turkish Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said more than 30 Turkish soldiers had been killed in a Syrian air strike in Idlib. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting, which was attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We are aware of the reports out of Idlib and are very concerned about a reported attack on Turkish soldiers that resulted in casualties.

We are in contact with Turkish authorities to confirm these developments and to have more clarity on the current situation on the ground," the spokesperson said.

"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey and continue to call for an immediate end to this despicable offensive by the Assad regime, Russia, and Iranian-backed forces. As the President and the Secretary have said, we are looking at options on how we can best support Turkey in this crisis," the spokesperson said.