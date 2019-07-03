US Stands Firmly With Saudis After Houthi Attack on Airport - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States stands firmly with Saudi Arabia and calls on the Houthis to cease launching attacks, the State Department said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia reported earlier on Tuesday said that a Yemeni rebel attack on an airport wounded nine civilians.

"We stand firmly with our Saudi partners in defending their borders against these continued threats by the Houthis, who rely on Iranian-made weapons and technology to carry out such attacks," the release said on Tuesday.

The United States calls for an immediate end to these violent actions which only exacerbate the conflict in Yemen and deepen mistrust, according to the release.