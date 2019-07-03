UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stands Firmly With Saudis After Houthi Attack On Airport - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Stands Firmly With Saudis After Houthi Attack on Airport - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States stands firmly with Saudi Arabia and calls on the Houthis to cease launching attacks, the State Department said in a press release.

Saudi Arabia reported earlier on Tuesday said that a Yemeni rebel attack on an airport wounded nine civilians.

"We stand firmly with our Saudi partners in defending their borders against these continued threats by the Houthis, who rely on Iranian-made weapons and technology to carry out such attacks," the release said on Tuesday.

The United States calls for an immediate end to these violent actions which only exacerbate the conflict in Yemen and deepen mistrust, according to the release.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Yemen Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Airport

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

3 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

3 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.