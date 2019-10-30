UrduPoint.com
US Stands Ready to Assist New IAEA Chief Face Growing Challenges - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States is prepared to support Argentinian diplomat Rafael Grosso in his new role as head of the International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We congratulate Ambassador Rafael Grossi of Argentina on his election as the next IAEA Director General," Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly supports the IAEA in all aspects of its mission and stands ready to assist Ambassador Grossi in ensuring that the Agency is prepared to meet the growing challenges of the 21st century."

Grossi was picked on Tuesday to succeed late Yukiya Amano as IAEA director general, a United Nations' nuclear watchdog. He will be appointed for a term of four years and assume office no later than January 1,

The 58-year-old Grossi will be the sixth head of the IAEA since it was founded more than six decades ago.

