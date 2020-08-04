UrduPoint.com
US Stands Ready To Offer Lebanon All Assistance After Beirut Port Explosion - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is ready to provide Lebanon "all possible assistance" after the explosion at the port of Beirut earlier on Tuesday, a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected, and stand ready to offer all possible assistance," the State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people were wounded in the massive explosion, according to the Lebanese health authorities.

More Stories From World

