US Stands Ready to Support Haitian Probe of President Moise Assassination - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US government stands ready to lend its support to the Haiti authorities in the investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The Haitian authorities are of course leading the investigation, which is of course in its early stages. We're ready and willing to support Haitian authorities, but we're going to let the investigation play out," Psaki said during a press conference.

Moise was shot dead in his private residence on Wednesday morning and his wife was injured in the attack.

Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday that the assailants are most likely foreign mercenaries.

Six individuals involved in Moise's assassination have so far been arrested and another four have been killed. A UN Special Representative to Haiti said earlier on Thursday that a large group of the assailants are taking refuge in two buildings in Port-au-Prince and are surrounded by police.