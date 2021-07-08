UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stands Ready To Support Haitian Probe Of President Moise Assassination - White House

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Stands Ready to Support Haitian Probe of President Moise Assassination - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The US government stands ready to lend its support to the Haiti authorities in the investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The Haitian authorities are of course leading the investigation, which is of course in its early stages. We're ready and willing to support Haitian authorities, but we're going to let the investigation play out," Psaki said during a press conference.

Moise was shot dead in his private residence on Wednesday morning and his wife was injured in the attack.

Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday that the assailants are most likely foreign mercenaries.

Six individuals involved in Moise's assassination have so far been arrested and another four have been killed. A UN Special Representative to Haiti said earlier on Thursday that a large group of the assailants are taking refuge in two buildings in Port-au-Prince and are surrounded by police.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police United Nations White House Wife Port-au-Prince United States Haiti Government

Recent Stories

Free eye camp inaugurated at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazi ..

25 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condol ..

25 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday ..

25 minutes ago

Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal deve ..

25 minutes ago

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints ..

28 minutes ago

Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.