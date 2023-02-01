US Stands Ready to Work With Russia to Fully Implement New START Treaty - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United States remains ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) on nuclear arms, the US State Department said in a document circulated via Twitter on Tuesday.

The document said that Russia has a "clear path" for returning to full compliance with the New START treaty after it allegedly violated the accord by blocking on-site inspections and refusing to meet with US officials to discuss the United States' concerns on compliance.