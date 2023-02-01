UrduPoint.com

US Stands Ready To Work With Russia To Fully Implement New START Treaty - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 12:09 AM

US Stands Ready to Work With Russia to Fully Implement New START Treaty - State Dept.

The United States remains ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) on nuclear arms, the US State Department said in a document circulated via Twitter on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The United States remains ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) on nuclear arms, the US State Department said in a document circulated via Twitter on Tuesday.

The document said that Russia has a "clear path" for returning to full compliance with the New START treaty after it allegedly violated the accord by blocking on-site inspections and refusing to meet with US officials to discuss the United States' concerns on compliance.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

6 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's ..

Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's Remarks

12 minutes ago
 PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 9 ..

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

12 minutes ago
 US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 ..

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

18 minutes ago
 US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, In ..

US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House N ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.