UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stands With Israel Over Mount Meron Festival Stampede That Killed 45 - Biden

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:23 PM

US Stands With Israel Over Mount Meron Festival Stampede That Killed 45 - Biden

The United States expressed its solidarity with Israel and with Jewish communities around the world over the stampede that killed at least 45 people and injured 150 more at a religious celebration at Mount Meron, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States expressed its solidarity with Israel and with Jewish communities around the world over the stampede that killed at least 45 people and injured 150 more at a religious celebration at Mount Meron, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," Biden said in a statement. "I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to offer my profound condolences on behalf of the American people to our friends in Israel."

Around 100,000 Orthodox Jews had gathered at Mount Meron in the north of Israel to celebrate the Lag Ba'Omer festival when the stampede occurred.

"The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded," Biden said.

The Biden administration was also working to confirm reports that US citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the tragedy, he added.

Netanyahu has declared Sunday as a national day of mourning. The festival was the first major public event held in Israel after COVID-19 restrictions were reduced.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister World Israel United States May Sunday Jew Event Government

Recent Stories

US Actively Discussing Meeting Date for Putin-Bide ..

2 minutes ago

Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending mone ..

2 minutes ago

Over 40 mln children received anti-polio drops in ..

2 minutes ago

US Ready to Use High-Level Diplomatic Channels Wit ..

18 minutes ago

Sudan's Think Tank Links Reported U-Turn on Russia ..

18 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister, Other Foreign Leaders Offer Con ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.