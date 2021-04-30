US Stands With Israel Over Mount Meron Festival Stampede That Killed 45 - Biden

The United States expressed its solidarity with Israel and with Jewish communities around the world over the stampede that killed at least 45 people and injured 150 more at a religious celebration at Mount Meron, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States expressed its solidarity with Israel and with Jewish communities around the world over the stampede that killed at least 45 people and injured 150 more at a religious celebration at Mount Meron, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"The United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron," Biden said in a statement. "I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu today to offer my profound condolences on behalf of the American people to our friends in Israel."

Around 100,000 Orthodox Jews had gathered at Mount Meron in the north of Israel to celebrate the Lag Ba'Omer festival when the stampede occurred.

"The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded," Biden said.

The Biden administration was also working to confirm reports that US citizens may have lost their lives or been wounded during the tragedy, he added.

Netanyahu has declared Sunday as a national day of mourning. The festival was the first major public event held in Israel after COVID-19 restrictions were reduced.