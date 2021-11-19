UrduPoint.com

US Stands With Philippines After Incident With China In South China Sea - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:53 PM

US Stands With Philippines After Incident With China in South China Sea - State Dept.

The United States stands with the Philippines after the latter's recent standoff with China in the South China Sea, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The United States stands with the Philippines after the latter's recent standoff with China in the South China Sea, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States stands with our ally, the Philippines, in the face of this escalation that directly threatens regional peace and stability, escalates regional tensions, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order," he said.

According to Price, Washington "strongly believes that PRC actions asserting its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims undermine peace and security in the region."

On Thursday, China said that two supply vessels from the Philippines trespassed the waters of the disputed Nansha Islands without Beijing's consent, prompting Chinese coast guard ships to take necessary measures.

China's Coast Guard ships blocked two Philippine boats carrying food to the military on an island in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry condemned China's actions, which, in its opinion, could threaten relations between Beijing and Manila.

For decades, China has been in disputes with several countries in the Asia-Pacific region over the territorial belonging of a number of islands in the South China Sea, on the shelf of which significant reserves of hydrocarbons have been discovered.

The situation in the region is complicated by regular passages of American warships, which, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, violate international law and undermine China's sovereignty and security. Despite protests from Beijing, Washington has repeatedly said that the United States will sail wherever international law permits.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Manila Price United States Philippines From

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

30 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

55 minutes ago
 Secretary General DCO visits COMSATS University Is ..

Secretary General DCO visits COMSATS University Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese warplanes briefly enter South Kor ..

Russian, Chinese warplanes briefly enter South Korean air defence zone

2 minutes ago
 OSCE Chair Expresses Support to Poland on Migratio ..

OSCE Chair Expresses Support to Poland on Migration Crisis on Border With Belaru ..

2 minutes ago
 Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid ..

Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.