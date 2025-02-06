US Star Lindsey Vonn Crashes Out Of World Championships Super-G
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) US star Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the women's super-G at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Thursday.
Starting with bib number 30, the 40-year-old clattered into a gate high up the course and skied out.
She was left nursing her right arm, which made contact with the gate pole, before skiing down unaided.
Vonn is making her return to competitive ski racing after five years out.
She retired after the 2019 Are world championships, but made a comeback this season after a knee reconstruction left her pain-free for the first time in years.
The American -- super-G world champion back in 2009 -- has impressed on her return to the slopes in what she said was a season designed to get in shape for a tilt at next year's Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo.
