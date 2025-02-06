Open Menu

US Star Lindsey Vonn Crashes Out Of World Championships Super-G

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM

US star Lindsey Vonn crashes out of world championships super-G

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) US star Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the women's super-G at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Thursday.

Starting with bib number 30, the 40-year-old clattered into a gate high up the course and skied out.

She was left nursing her right arm, which made contact with the gate pole, before skiing down unaided.

Vonn is making her return to competitive ski racing after five years out.

She retired after the 2019 Are world championships, but made a comeback this season after a knee reconstruction left her pain-free for the first time in years.

The American -- super-G world champion back in 2009 -- has impressed on her return to the slopes in what she said was a season designed to get in shape for a tilt at next year's Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Recent Stories

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

39 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

30 minutes ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

30 minutes ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

49 minutes ago
 General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

2 hours ago
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

3 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

4 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

4 hours ago
 DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

4 hours ago

More Stories From World