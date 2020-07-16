US Started Deploying Forces to Poland for Military Exercise - Warsaw

The US armed forces have begun the deployment of an armored battalion to Poland for a military exercise, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The US armed forces have begun the deployment of an armored battalion to Poland for a military exercise, the Polish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the month, the ministry announced that the US' armored forces would be deployed to Europe as part of the Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise to test the US' readiness to assist its allies in Europe.

"The deployment of US forces to Poland as part of the Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise has begun. The first units are already arriving at the Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area," the ministry said in a statement.

As of now, there about 5,000 US troops stationed in Poland, with Warsaw regularly asking Washington to up the number.