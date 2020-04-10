UrduPoint.com
US Starting To See COVID-19 Leveling, Peak Yet To Be Reached - White House Response Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The United States is beginning to see the coronavirus leveling like Italy did last week, however, the peak is yet to be reached, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters.

"For the first time in the United States we are starting to level on a logarithmic phase like Italy did about a week ago," Birx said.

Birx pointed out that despite encouraging signs, the peak has not yet been reached.

The United States has more than 473,093 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

