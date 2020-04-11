UrduPoint.com
US Starting To See COVID-19 Leveling, Peak Yet To Be Reached - White House Response Chief

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The United States begins to see the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak leveling at figures lower than feared initially, but the peak is yet to be reached, the White House Response Coordinator Deborah Birx told reporters.

"For the first time in the United States we are starting to level on a logarithmic phase like Italy did about a week ago," Birx said during a daily briefing on Friday.

Nearly 486,500 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic. The US death toll from the viral infection increased to 18,002 on Friday, surpassed only by Italy where 18,849 people have died, according to the data from the Johns Hopkins University.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he is looking forward to opening the nation's economy and called it the biggest decision in his life.

"I'm going to have to make a decision and I only hope to God that it's the right decision. But I would say without question, it's the biggest decision I've ever had to make," Trump said.

The US president said around 95 percent of Americans are currently saying at home until at least the end of April.

However, there have been from the Trump administration to start removing restrictions on citizens as early as May.

"I think we are going to do both. We are going to go back to work and we are going to stay healthy," Trump said. "We hope we will be able to fulfill the certain date, but we are not doing anything until we know that this country is going to be healthy. We don't want to go back and start doing it over again even though it would be in a smaller scale."

Trump also said he sees no need for a nation-wide testing to gauge the actual spread of novel coronavirus and the number of people who may have developed an immunity against the disease.

"We are going to do testing, but you don't need to test 325-350 million people, because, number 1, it's unnecessary. Vast areas of our country don't need this," Trump said. "When you have a state with a small number of cases... you don't need testing. You don't have to test every person in the state of Iowa as an example."

A country does not have to test every single person to decide to open up and let "the tractors moving.'"

