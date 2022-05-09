US Starts 2-Week Howitzers Maintenance Course to Train Ukrainians - Pentagon Official

The United States has commenced a two-week M777 howitzer maintenance course for Ukrainians with a first class to begin later on Monday, a senior US Defense Department official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United States has commenced a two-week M777 howitzer maintenance course for Ukrainians with a first class to begin later on Monday, a senior US Defense Department official said.

"We've also started a two-week M777 maintainer course and we expect that the first class will begin training today. That's the plan," the official said during a press briefing.

More than 310 Ukrainian soldiers have so far completed their training on M777 howitzers and an additional group of 50 soldiers is currently going through another course, the official added.

The United States has committed 90 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine. To date, 85 of them have been delivered to the country, the official noted.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.