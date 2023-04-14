UrduPoint.com

US Starts Issuing Visas To Russian Delegation To UN Security Council Meetings - Moscow

April 14, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Washington has started issuing visas to the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in UN Security Council meetings, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that United States had not yet issued visas to the Russian delegation led by Lavrov to participate in the session of the UN Security Council.

"The US side has started issuing visas to the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the meetings of the UN Security Council, where Russia has been chairing since April," the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, there are still problems with issuing visas to Russian journalists who are supposed to cover the work of the Russian delegation, the statement added.

