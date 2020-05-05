US Starts Making $4.8Bln in COVID-19 Relief Payments to Native American Tribes - Mnuchin

The United States has started making coronavirus (COVID-19) relief payments of $4.8 billion to native American tribes, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States has started making coronavirus (COVID-19) relief payments of $4.8 billion to native American tribes, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to begin making $4.8 billion in critical funds available to tribal governments in all states," Mnuchin said in a joint statement issued with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. "Our approach is based on the fair balancing of tribal needs."

The statement said the $4.8 billion payout was the first part of an $8 billion allocation approved for tribes under the COVID-19 relief package.

The initial 60 percent of that amount would be disbursed under the Indian Housing Block Grant for the American Indian community, the statement said.

The balance of 40 percent would cover the total number of persons employed by the Indian tribe and any tribally-owned entity, and will cover further data to be collected on the amount of higher expenses faced by tribes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.