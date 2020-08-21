US Starts Procedure to Trigger Snapback of UN Sanctions on Iran - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States has started the procedure to invoke the snapback of United Nations sanctions on Iran, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council.

"In accordance with paragraph 11 of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), I write to notify the Security Council, on behalf of my government, that Iran is in significant non-performance of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Craft said. "Pursuant to this notification, which the United States makes as one of the JCPOA participants identified in paragraph 10 of resolution 2231, the process set forth in paragraphs 11 and 12 [on the return of all UN sanctions on Iran] of that resolution leading to the reimposition of specified measures terminated under paragraph 7(a) has been initiated."