US Starts Procedure to Trigger Snapback of UN Sanctions on Iran - Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United States has started the procedure to invoke the snapback of United Nations sanctions on Iran, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a letter to President of the UN Security Council Dian Triansyah Djani on Thursday.

"In accordance with paragraph 11 of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015), I write to notify the Security Council, on behalf of my government, that Iran is in significant non-performance of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Pompeo said. "Pursuant to this notification, which the United States makes as one of the JCPOA participants identified in paragraph 10 of resolution 2231, the process set forth in paragraphs 11 and 12 [on the return of all UN sanctions on Iran] of that resolution leading to the reimposition of specified measures terminated under paragraph 7(a) has been initiated."

Pompeo said later via Twitter he hand-delivered the letter to Djani, adding a photo depicting the process.

In the letter, the secretary of state said that the notification comes after "substantial efforts" by member states, including the United Kingdom, France and Germany, to remedy Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear agreement.

Despite the efforts, Iran's non-performance exists, leaving the United States with no choice, Pompeo added.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he had asked Pompeo to notify the Security Council that the US intended to restore all "snapback" sanctions on Iran. The State Department said that sanctions would be reimposed 30 days after the United Nations received Washington's notification.

Washington has announced plans to trigger the snapback mechanism to reimpose all UN sanctions against Iran ” previously lifted under the JCPOA ” after failing to get the UN Security Council to pass a resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms UN embargo on Iran. The arms embargo is set to expire in October under the terms of the nuclear agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has said that Washington's move to trigger snapback sanctions linked to the JCPOA was "illegal."