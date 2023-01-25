UrduPoint.com

US Starts Registration To Extend Temporary Protected Status For Haitian Citizens - DHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:31 PM

US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens - DHS

The Biden administration has started the registration process for Haitian citizens to extend their temporary protected status in the United States for additional 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Biden administration has started the registration process for Haitian citizens to extend their temporary protected status in the United States for additional 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today posted a Federal Register notice on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti," the statement said. "The notice provides information about how to register or re-register for TPS under Haiti's extension and redesignation for an additional 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024.

"

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the 18-month extension and redesignation of Haiti for TPS in December, the statement said.

All Haitian citizens in the United States who want to request TPS can file an application starting January 26, the statement said.

The extension of TPS for Haiti allows approximately 107,000 current beneficiaries to retain TPS if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements, the statement added.

An estimated 105,000 additional individuals in the United States may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Haiti, according to the statement.

Related Topics

United States Haiti January February May August December From

Recent Stories

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft t ..

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmo ..

4 minutes ago
 Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies a ..

Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies as "illegal"

4 minutes ago
 Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns ..

Tribal leader Haji Mir Naseer Khan Lahri condemns incident of Holy Quran's desec ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Hopes to Launch Direct Flights to South Afr ..

Russia Hopes to Launch Direct Flights to South Africa by Mid-2023 - Foreign Mini ..

1 minute ago
 ECP encourages women voters to actively participat ..

ECP encourages women voters to actively participate in election: Zeeshan Khan

1 minute ago
 Swiss Parliament to Vote on Arms Re-Export to Ukra ..

Swiss Parliament to Vote on Arms Re-Export to Ukraine No Earlier Than Spring

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.