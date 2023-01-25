US Starts Registration to Extend Temporary Protected Status for Haitian Citizens - DHS

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration has started the registration process for Haitian citizens to extend their temporary protected status in the United States for additional 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Biden administration has started the registration process for Haitian citizens to extend their temporary protected status in the United States for additional 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today posted a Federal Register notice on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti," the statement said. "The notice provides information about how to register or re-register for TPS under Haiti's extension and redesignation for an additional 18 months, from February 4, 2023, through August 3, 2024.

"

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the 18-month extension and redesignation of Haiti for TPS in December, the statement said.

All Haitian citizens in the United States who want to request TPS can file an application starting January 26, the statement said.

The extension of TPS for Haiti allows approximately 107,000 current beneficiaries to retain TPS if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements, the statement added.

An estimated 105,000 additional individuals in the United States may be eligible for TPS under the redesignation of Haiti, according to the statement.