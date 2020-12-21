US Starts Taking Combat Units From Germany to Poland, Baltics - Russian Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has started redeploying its combat units from Germany to Poland and Baltic nations, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United States has started redeploying its combat units from Germany to Poland and Baltic nations, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

The Russian minister pointed to the increasing role of the military in resolving international problems amid the new challenges that emerged this year.

"The US has restationing combat units from Germany to Poland and Baltic countries," Shoigu said.