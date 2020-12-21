UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Starts Taking Combat Units From Germany To Poland, Baltics - Russian Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:07 PM

US Starts Taking Combat Units From Germany to Poland, Baltics - Russian Defense Minister

The United States has started redeploying its combat units from Germany to Poland and Baltic nations, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The United States has started redeploying its combat units from Germany to Poland and Baltic nations, Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

The Russian minister pointed to the increasing role of the military in resolving international problems amid the new challenges that emerged this year.

"The US has restationing combat units from Germany to Poland and Baltic countries," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Russia Germany Poland United States From

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

23 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

23 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

33 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

40 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.