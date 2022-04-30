US Starts Training With Ukraine Forces on Key Systems in Germany - Pentagon

The United States has commenced training with Ukraine armed forces today on key systems at military installations in Germany, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States has commenced training with Ukraine armed forces today on key systems at military installations in Germany, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Today, I can announce that the United States has commenced training with Ukrainian armed forces on key systems at US military installations in Germany," Kirby said during a press briefing.