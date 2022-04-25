UrduPoint.com

US State, Defense Secretaries Visit Ukraine - Reports

Published April 25, 2022

US State, Defense Secretaries Visit Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Kiev on Sunday, the AFP news agency reports citing US officials.

The trip was the first visit by high-level US representatives to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation at the end of February, according to AFP.

While in Kiev, Blinken and Austin said that US diplomats were going to return to Ukraine starting "this week" and that the US was going to provide Kiev with over $700 million in additional military aid, a senior state department official told the agency.

Earlier this month, a Pentagon spokesperson declined to give a comment to Sputnik about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements regarding an upcoming visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Ukraine. Zelenskyy had said that he was expecting both Austin and Blinken to arrive in Ukraine to discuss further arms deliveries to Kiev.

