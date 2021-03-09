US State Department Accuses Russia of Spreading Vaccines Misinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The US State Department confirmed that its experts spotted four online platforms they believe are used by Russian intelligence to spread disinformation about Western coronavirus vaccines, an allegation denied by the Kremlin.

"We can in fact confirmed that our Global Engagement Center has identified four Russian online platforms that are directed by Russian intelligence services and spread disinformation. These sites have in fact included disinformation about two of the vaccines that have now been approved by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] in this country," State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

The allegation, originally published by the Wall Street Journal, was dismissed as "nonsense" by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that the Russian special services have nothing to do with any criticism against vaccines.

Peskov also recalled negative coverage given by Western media to Sputnik V, the world's first coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia.

"If we treat every negative publication against the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of efforts by American special services, then we will go crazy because we see it every day, every hour and in every Anglo-Saxon media," Peskov said.

On Saturday, US infections disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the obtained data from Sputnik V "looked pretty good."

"It is very clear that Russia is up to its old tricks and in doing so is potentially putting people at risk by spreading disinformation about vaccines that we know are to be saving lives every day," Price said.

"The Global Engagement Center and other entities here are focused on countering disinformation and propaganda globally, not only in the Russian context. But, of course, the Russians have been engaged in this effort for some time, as we know," he added.

The White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki vowed on Monday to fight the disinformation campaign "with every tool at the United States' disposal.