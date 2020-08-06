US State Department Acting Inspector General Akard to Leave Post - Spokesperson

Acting State Department Inspector General Stephen Akard is resigning after roughly three months in his post and will return to the private sector, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Acting State Department Inspector General Stephen Akard is resigning after roughly three months in his post and will return to the private sector, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Stephen J.

Akard, the State Department's Acting Inspector General and the Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, has announced he is returning to the private sector after years of public service," the spokesperson said.

Akard took over as the agency's watchdog in May after US President Donald Trump fired former Inspector General Steve Linick because he had lost full confidence in him.