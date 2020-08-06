UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Acting Inspector General Akard To Leave Post - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

US State Department Acting Inspector General Akard to Leave Post - Spokesperson

Acting State Department Inspector General Stephen Akard is resigning after roughly three months in his post and will return to the private sector, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Acting State Department Inspector General Stephen Akard is resigning after roughly three months in his post and will return to the private sector, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Ambassador Stephen J.

Akard, the State Department's Acting Inspector General and the Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, has announced he is returning to the private sector after years of public service," the spokesperson said.

Akard took over as the agency's watchdog in May after US President Donald Trump fired former Inspector General Steve Linick because he had lost full confidence in him.

Related Topics

Trump May Post

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

22 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

29 seconds ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

31 seconds ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

33 seconds ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.