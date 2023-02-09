US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman affirmed on Thursday US support for Taiwan's defense, specifically its asymmetric weapons capability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman affirmed on Thursday US support for Taiwan's defense, specifically its asymmetric weapons capability.

"Since 2010, we have notified Congress of over $37 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including more than 21 billion since 2019.

We think this is quite critical. We believe we need to help them in asymmetric weapons capabilities, help them train and integrate their reserves, make sure that they have mobile and agile systems," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.