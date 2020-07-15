UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Allocates $208Mln For COVID-19 Overseas Aid - Pompeo

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

US State Department Allocates $208Mln for COVID-19 Overseas Aid - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The US Department of State is providing $208 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic globally, bringing its total contribution to over $1.5 billion, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

"The Department of State and USAID are providing an additional $208 million in new humanitarian and health assistance to bolster our ongoing response efforts, helping the world's most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by this deadly virus.," Pompeo said in a statement. "With today's announcement, the State Department and USAID alone have committed more than $1.5 billion for the global COVID-19 response since the outbreak began.

"

The new funding includes nearly $126 million in aid to migrants and refugees in more than 40 countries. Over $62 million will support the purchase of ventilators for countries in need. Lastly, $20 million are allocated as food assistance to address the secondary impacts of the pandemic in affected countries, according to the statement.

Pompeo said that this new assistance is part of more than $12.5 billion allocated across the US Government "to benefit the global response," including vaccine and therapeutics development, preparedness efforts, and humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

World Government Refugee Billion Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 minutes ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

17 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Beijing Not Afraid of US Sanctions Over Situation ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.