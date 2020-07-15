US State Department Allocates $208Mln for COVID-19 Overseas Aid - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The US Department of State is providing $208 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic globally, bringing its total contribution to over $1.5 billion, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday.

"The Department of State and USAID are providing an additional $208 million in new humanitarian and health assistance to bolster our ongoing response efforts, helping the world's most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by this deadly virus.," Pompeo said in a statement. "With today's announcement, the State Department and USAID alone have committed more than $1.5 billion for the global COVID-19 response since the outbreak began.

"

The new funding includes nearly $126 million in aid to migrants and refugees in more than 40 countries. Over $62 million will support the purchase of ventilators for countries in need. Lastly, $20 million are allocated as food assistance to address the secondary impacts of the pandemic in affected countries, according to the statement.

Pompeo said that this new assistance is part of more than $12.5 billion allocated across the US Government "to benefit the global response," including vaccine and therapeutics development, preparedness efforts, and humanitarian assistance.