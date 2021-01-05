US State Department Appoints First-Ever Chief Data Officer - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The US Department of State said in a press release that Dr. Matthew Graviss has been selected as its first Chief Data Officer.

"The Department of State has selected Dr. Matthew Graviss as its first-ever Chief Data Officer (CDO), responsible for leading the Office of Management Strategy and Solution's Center for Analytics (CfA), the Department's enterprise data capability," the release said on Monday.

Graviss has been tasked with data management and analysis pertinent to the US diplomatic objectives, the release also said.

Graviss served in the same capacity at the Department of Homeland Security's Citizenship and Immigration Services, the release added.

The appointment is in accordance with the US government's objective of implementing new technologies across all Federal agencies and departments, according to the release.