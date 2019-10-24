US State Department Approves $150Mln Frigate Upgrade for Bahrain - Defense Security Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Department of State has given the go-ahead to upgrade and modernize the US Navy frigate Robert G. Bradley to be operated by the Emirate of Bahrain, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain to refurbish the Oliver Hazard Perry Class ship, ex Robert G. Bradley (FFG 49) with support for an estimated cost of $150 million," the release said.

The government of Bahrain has requested refurbishment of the ship as well as spares, support, training, publications and other related elements of logistics and program support at an estimated cost is $150 million, the release noted.

The US Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain, which also hosts the US Naval Forces Central Command.