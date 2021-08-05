US State Department Approves Possible $750Mln Arms Sale to Taiwan - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US State Department has approved a possible $750 million arms sale of artillery systems to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement..

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $750 million," DSCA said on Wednesday.

TECRO, the diplomatic entity representing Taiwan, requested to buy 40 of the systems alongside 20 ammunition support vehicles, five armored recovery vehicles, five heavy machine guns, and 1,698 Precision Guidance Kits that increase the accuracy of the 155mm howitzer rounds using GPS technology.

The State Department found that the proposed sale is consistent with US law, and would have no adverse impact on US defense readiness. The sale would serve US interests by modernizing the Taiwanese armed forces and maintaining the political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region, DSCA added.

China has repeatedly objected to US arms sales to Taiwan. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations.