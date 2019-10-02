US State Department Approves Sale of 150 Javelin Anti-Tank Weapons for Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The US Department of State has approved the sale of 150 Javelin anti-tank weapon system and two missile launchers for Ukraine, media reported on Tuesday.

The State Department approved and Congress has informally signed off on a $39 million sale of additional Javelin anti-tank weapons and missile launchers to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported citing three officials familiar with the decision.

The sale, requested by Ukraine earlier in the summer, could be announced later on Tuesday, the report said citing one of the officials.