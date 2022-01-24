US State Department Authorizes Departure of Some Embassy Staff From Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for Ukraine urging American citizens to leave the country and authorizing the departure of some embassy employees.

"On January 23, 2022, the Department of State authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from Embassy Kyiv due to the continued threat of Russian military action. U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the State Department said on Sunday.

It warned that a deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine could severely impact the US embassy's ability to provide consular services to US citizens.

The State Department urged US citizens not to travel to Ukraine amid "increased threats of Russian military action", the coronavirus, and "crime and civil unrest," as well as demonstrations "which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv."

Western countries have been accusing Russia of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for "aggressive action." Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also affirmed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.