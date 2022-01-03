UrduPoint.com

US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities To Ensure Civilian Rule

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

US State Department Calls On Sudanese Military Authorities to Ensure Civilian Rule

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The United States is calling on the Sudanese military authorities to ensure civilian rule and reach a consensus following the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the US Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced his resignation on Sunday following mass protests in Khartoum caused by the signing of a political agreement with the military in November.

"After PM Hamdok's resignation, Sudanese leaders should set aside differences, find consensus, and ensure continued civilian rule. Sudan's next PM and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people's goals of freedom, peace, and justice," the US Department of State said on Twitter.

The bureau also said that the US continues to support the Sudanese people in their demand for democracy, and calls for a cessation of violence against protesters.

The November agreement came after a military coup in October that threatened to end the transition to a civilian government. Coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dissolved the nation's military-civilian Sovereign Council, which was established following Omar Bashir's ousting, to oversee a transition to democracy. Subsequent protests against the military and international condemnation prompted Burhan to agree in November to reinstate Hamdok, promise to hold elections in July 2023, and hand power over to an elected civilian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Condemnation Democracy Twitter Threatened Khartoum United States Sudan July October November Sunday Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Patha ..

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasi ..

6 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

2 minutes ago
 Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of ..

Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of 2021-22: MoC

2 minutes ago
 Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsma ..

Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

2 minutes ago
 Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 20 ..

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 2021

9 minutes ago
 'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in ..

'People of all religions enjoying equal rights in Pakistan'ADCG Sialkot Farooq A ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.