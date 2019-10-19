US State Department Cites 38 Personnel for Violations in Clinton Email Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) More than three dozen individuals were cited for violations related to handling information from emails housed on Hillary Clinton's private server, the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security said in a report to the Senate Finance Committee.

"The [State] Department has completed its administrative review of the handling of classified information relating to emails located on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's [HRC] private server and adjudication of potential security incidents," the report said. "[The] administrative review of the HRC emails resulted in the adjudication of 91 valid violations attributable to 38 individuals.

"

The report, submitted last week and publicly released on Friday, concluded that although use of personal email increased the risk of unauthorized disclosures there was no "persuasive evidence" of systemic deliberate mishandling of classified information.

In 2014, Clinton provided the State Department with around 30,000 emails from her personal server, which became the center of an FBI probe. In 2016, the FBI concluded that the former secretary of state was extremely careless in handling classified information but no criminal charges were filed.