UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Department Cites 38 Personnel For Violations In Clinton Email Probe

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 05:40 AM

US State Department Cites 38 Personnel for Violations in Clinton Email Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) More than three dozen individuals were cited for violations related to handling information from emails housed on Hillary Clinton's private server, the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security said in a report to the Senate Finance Committee.

"The [State] Department has completed its administrative review of the handling of classified information relating to emails located on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's [HRC] private server and adjudication of potential security incidents," the report said. "[The] administrative review of the HRC emails resulted in the adjudication of 91 valid violations attributable to 38 individuals.

"

The report, submitted last week and publicly released on Friday, concluded that although use of personal email increased the risk of unauthorized disclosures there was no "persuasive evidence" of systemic deliberate mishandling of classified information.

In 2014, Clinton provided the State Department with around 30,000 emails from her personal server, which became the center of an FBI probe. In 2016, the FBI concluded that the former secretary of state was extremely careless in handling classified information but no criminal charges were filed.

Related Topics

Senate Hillary Clinton Criminals FBI 2016 From

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

6 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

6 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

6 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.