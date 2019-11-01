UrduPoint.com
US State Department Claims Russian Social Media Activities Hamper Public Debate In Chile

Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States can see signs of Russian activities supporting a negative course of public debate in protest-hit Chile through social media trolling, a senior US State Department official said.

"What we've commented on regarding Russia is that we can see clear indications of people taking advantage of this debate and skewing it through the use and abuse of social media trolling and seeking - rather than allowing the citizens of Chile to have their own debate about how their country and the courses their country should take, they've sought to exacerbate divisions, foment conflict, and all around act as a spoiler to responsible democratic debate," the official told reporters at a briefing whose transcript was published on the State Department's website late on Thursday.

The official claimed there had been an increase in "Russian engagement" in the Americas, particularly, in South America, saying that "very little of it" was positive.

When asked if these activities were carried out by any specific groups and if they were supported or tolerated by the Kremlin, the official said Washington was "attentive to the risks of this" but refused to reveal any further details on the issue.

Chile has been engulfed in protests that were sparked by an increase in subway fares but turned into wider demonstrations against the poor economic satiation and social security in the country.

Washington has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in various states' internal affairs. Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims saying that interfering in other states' affairs was against its foreign policy principles.

