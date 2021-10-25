US State Department Concerned Over Reports About Military Coup In Sudan
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:51 AM
The United States is concerned over reports about the military takeover of Sudan's transitional government, the Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The United States is concerned over reports about the military takeover of Sudan's transitional government, the Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.
According to the bureau, the violent changes in the Sudanese transitional government put the US assistance at threat.