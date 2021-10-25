UrduPoint.com

US State Department Concerned Over Reports About Military Coup In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:51 AM

The United States is concerned over reports about the military takeover of Sudan's transitional government, the Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The United States is concerned over reports about the military takeover of Sudan's transitional government, the Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs said on Monday.

According to the bureau, the violent changes in the Sudanese transitional government put the US assistance at threat.

