US State Department Condemns Attack On Venezuelan Embassy In Bolivia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:00 AM

US State Department Condemns Attack on Venezuelan Embassy in Bolivia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The United States has condemned the attack on the Venezuelan Embassy in La Paz, carried out this week amid the tense political situation in Bolivia, Acting Assistant Secretary for US Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Kozak said.

"We condemn all acts of violence and destruction of property. This includes diplomatic facilities in Bolivia, which deserve protection and respect, as in all countries," Kozak wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Bolivian media reported citing Venezuela's envoy that unidentified individuals had attacked the Venezuelan Embassy in La Paz, striking it with dynamite.

Protests in Bolivia have been ongoing since October 20, when President Evo Morales secured a new term in the first round of the presidential election. The opposition refused to recognize the election results.

Morales resigned on Sunday and was taken by plane to Mexico on Tuesday, after Mexico granted him political asylum.

Second Vice Speaker of Bolivia's Senate Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president on Tuesday, without lawmakers' official approval.

Several countries, including Venezuela, Cuba, and Mexico have described the events in Bolivia as a coup.

